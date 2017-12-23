Joan’s final visit to the family she loved

Joan Cawcutt’s family faces Christmas without her, knowing she died because she wanted to see her grandchild and great grandchildren before the flew to the USA.

Her family, who last week described the 80-year-old as ‘the kindest and gentlest soul’, want people to know what a huge loss they suffered in the crash on the A143 at Wattisfield on December 9.

Joan’s daughter Christine Pitcher said this week: “I want the world to know what a very special lady she was.”

Joan moved in August 2017 from Lowestoft to Brockdish, wanting to be nearer to Christine, her four grandchildren and two great grandchildren who all live at Moreton Hall.

Christine added: “Mum had just been to visit us for a pre-christmas lunch because one of my daughters, Rebecca, was going to spend Christmas with her husband’s relatives in the USA, and this was the last opportunity to see them and the great grandchildren before they jetted off.

“She had brought all the presents over for them so they could have them on Christmas day. She had had such a happy day and was on the way home.”

She lived with her son Geoff and daughter Pauline Long and her husband.

The Hyundai Getz Geoff was driving was in collision with a Ford Mondeo. Geoff and the 38-year-old woman driving the Ford escaped with minor injuries. Police said the woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Christine said: “My Mum had been a devout Christian all her life and loved helping people. She was so full of life and had so many plans for the future.

“As a family we are devastated at the cruel and sudden way in which she was taken from us. ”

In January Joan was praised by London Road Baptist Church for her fund raising for the Leprosy Mission.