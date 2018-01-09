Jewellery and rings stolen in Banham burglary

Jewellery has been stolen during a burglary in Banham – prompting Norfolk Police to appeal for information and witnesses.

A property off Kenninghall Road was broken into sometime between 3pm and 10.30pm on Friday, January 5.

An unknown number of suspects gained entry after smashing a window.

An untidy search was carried out and items of jewellery were stolen including gold rings, silver Pandora bracelets, gold and white gold bracelets, various earrings and a jewellery box.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information, in particular anyone who has been offered these items for sale.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Sarah Warner at Thetford CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.