JCB and stolen cars used in Debenham ram-raid

Police have launched an investigation after a JCB was used in a ram-raid on a Co-Op store in Debenham.

At 3.55am this morning, police were called to reports of a ram-raid where a JCB was used to remove the ATM machine from the store in Chancery Lane.

Offenders used a stolen white Isuzu pickup to carry the ATM away. Officers located pickup vehicle close to Mendlesham with the ATM on the back. No entry had been gained to the ATM.

Offenders making off from the pickup in the Mendlesham area were seen to get into silver Audi A5, which was stolen at approximately 10.40pm on Saturday from Harefield, Long Melford.

Suffolk Constabulary are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in these areas or seen the silver Audi A5 to call 101 quoting incident February 25 and 26.