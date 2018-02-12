Inquest opens on Wattisfield crash death

An inquest has been formally opened into the death of an 80-year-old woman in a collision at Wattisfield.

Joan Cawcutt, of St Pauls Way, Brockdish, was declared dead at the scene of the two vehicle crash on the A143 on December 9.

The hearing at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich today was told Mrs Cawcutt died as a result of multiple injuries.

She had been a front seat passenger in one of the two cars.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone adjourned the inquest to allow the completion of reports.