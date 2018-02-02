Hunt is on for mystery ‘black magic’ protester who vandalised fence in Attleborough

A mystery protester who threatened Attleborough council bosses with ‘black magic’ for erecting a fence on a public meadow is being hunted by police.

The activist who calls himself the ‘Midnight Rambler’ has warned ‘hell awaits’ if the wooden barrier put up to keep dogs off a playing field is not taken down.

The letter by the 'Midnight Rambler' on the fence in Gaymers Meadow in Attleborough, Norfolk. Picture: Attleborough Town Council / SWNS.

Part of the fence was taken down by the protester and laid out in the form of crosses and an unknown red substance was splashed across the panels.

A hand-scrawled note was also pinned to the fence, which read: “The Midnight Rambler has returned. Give dogs back there (sic) freedom and not to be fenced in.

“Dogs use this park more then (sic) anyone else and there (sic) wonderful owners.

“If you don’t hell awaits. 666 the number of the beast.”

The newly-erected fence at Gaymers Meadow was installed to guide people from the car park to the second field where dogs are allowed off their leads. This comes after a number of complaints from residents and sports teams who use the first field near the parking facilities.

The town’s mayor Jeremy Burton has reported the incident to the police describing the actions as “unsavoury and sinister”.

He said: “We are searching for the Midnight Rambler. It’s a bit like black magic, it’s bizarre behaviour.

“We want to reassure people that no rules have changed and dogs are allowed on the first field if they are on a lead, the fence is just for guidance.

The fence in Gaymers Meadow in Attleborough, Norfolk. Picture: Attleborough Town Council / SWNS.

“The red substance has destroyed the fence and it will take time and money to remove.

“The notes really are unsavoury, unnecessary, not nice and very aggressive.

“Attleborough is a lovely place and this vandalism means we can’t spend money on other parts of town. It is both time consuming and costly. We now have to keep an eye on it so we don’t get anymore messages.

“Hopefully it is the end of this matter.”

But it’s not the first time there has been issues at the meadow, a well-known sports field which sits in the centre of the market town.

There have been a previous uproar and number of complaints at those who do not clean up after their dogs.

The mayor explained there is not much green space in the town and is urging for this issue to be resolved.

Mr Burton added: “There is nowhere really in the town where we can create more green space so I really hope people can use the meadow side by side.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: “It happened at some point between the January 24 and 25 and was reported as criminal damage to the picket style fencing.

“It has been reported to us it and we are investigating this matter.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to contact police on 101.