Horse saved from sale when he was just six months old reunited with rescuer 14 years on

A horse saved from a sale when he was just six months old has been reunited with his original rescuer – 14 years on.

Flynn, a 20-year-old 15hh piebald cob, was first rescued by Christine Sullivan. He was incredibly underweight and suffering from a large hernia which was causing him a lot of discomfort.

When I first rescued Flynn I promised him I would never let anything bad happen to him ever again, and seeing him now I can see that because of his life at Redwings and the wonderful care he has been given, that has come true Christine Sullivan

Christine nursed Flynn back to health. But when he started training, he began to show sign of distress when ridden, which led to unpredictable and potentially dangerous behaviour.

She contacted Redwings, with its headquarters in Hapton, in the hope the charity’s behavioural expert may be able to help.

It was decided to offer Flynn at home at Redwings, and last winter, he was chosen for a very special job at the sanctuary – to be a companion for blind horse Boo after the sudden loss of his former sight-horse, Oliver.

This story, which made a national magazine, was spotted by Christine – who travelled from Leeds to the Redwings headquarters to be reunited with Flynn after 14 years apart.

“I sent pictures of the magazine article to my friends to see if they thought it was him too,” she said. “It was the ears that did it; Flynn has such distinctive ears, one black and one white.

“When I first rescued Flynn I promised him I would never let anything bad happen to him ever again, and seeing him now I can see that because of his life at Redwings and the wonderful care he has been given, that has come true.

“It’s so lovely that he has also found an extra special job as a friend for blind Boo too.”

Redwings’ Chief Executive Lynn Cutress said: “We are delighted that Christine and Flynn have been reunited after all these years and to be able to show her how her hard work in his rescue and care paid off. Stories such as that of Boo and Flynn represent exactly why we exist as a sanctuary; we are so fortunate that thanks to our supporters we are able to provide the special care that each individual horse needs and to provide a home where they are able to live happily.

“It’s been wonderful and incredibly touching to see the friendship between Flynn and Boo flourish.”