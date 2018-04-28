Headteacher delighted as Diss High School rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted

Diss High School has been rated as good in its latest Ofsted report.

Inspectors visited the school in Walcot Road, on March 22.

Everyone is delighted that the very real strengths of the school have been validated Dr Jan Hunt

In the report, inspectors John Daniell and Gerard Batty found that the leadership of the school had “maintained the good quality of education” since Ofsted’s last inspection in 2014.

They also commented that “senior leaders have a good grasp on the school’s strengths and areas for development”.

They continued: “The strategic school improvement process is inclusive and promotes shared leadership”.

The report found that pupils were proud of their school and happy to be studying there – as evidenced by a high rate of attendance compared to the national average.

It also found that pupils enjoyed positive relationships with their teachers and one another.

“Enriched learning experiences through a wide range of activities” was another positive highlighted in the report, especially regarding sporting and musical activities.

Despite decreasing numbers on the school roll, the report found that the school offers a broad and balanced curriculum and maintained a viable sixth form.

It added: “Students achieve well in the sixth form, and may go on to study a wide range of subjects at university, including Oxford and Cambridge”.

There was also praise for the standard of teaching at the school, citing a good use or resources, with staff feeling empowered and focused on pupil’s safe-guarding.

However, the report also found that pupils’ progress had stalled during 2017.

It highlighted foreign languages as an area where the school had not made satisfactory progress, saying it should be an “ongoing priority”.

Inspectors concluded that the school should review its modern languages and hire permanent and highly-qualified teachers of French and Spanish.

It suggested raising expectations of the quality of pupils’ work, attitudes towards subjects and the presentation of work.

Headteacher Dr Jan Hunt said: “Everyone is delighted that the very real strengths of the school have been validated.

“The identified key area for improvement in the provision for modern languages is one already acknowledged by the school, and plans are in place to address this.”