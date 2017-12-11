Search

‘He was a legend’ – Ruddy Muddy’s tribute to Keith Chegwin

The tribute to Keith Chegwin, created by Ruddy Middy (Ricky Minns), who lives near Attleborough.
Van artist Ruddy Muddy has paid tribute to television legend Keith Chegwin – who has died aged 60.

Chegwin, who hosted Cheggers Plays Pop, Swap Shop and Saturday Superstore, had endured a long-term battle with a lung condition.

And Ruddy Muddy – grafilthy artist Ricky Minns – has paid tribute to him in his own way, just hours after his death.

Mr Minns told the Diss Express: “He was a legend.

“I really remember him for always making me laugh when I was younger.

“He never seemed to take himself too seriously and just wanted to entertain people.

“I have heard so many times about what a lovely man he was as well. Very sad.”