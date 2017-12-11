‘He was a legend’ – Ruddy Muddy’s tribute to Keith Chegwin

Van artist Ruddy Muddy has paid tribute to television legend Keith Chegwin – who has died aged 60.

Chegwin, who hosted Cheggers Plays Pop, Swap Shop and Saturday Superstore, had endured a long-term battle with a lung condition.

And Ruddy Muddy – grafilthy artist Ricky Minns – has paid tribute to him in his own way, just hours after his death.

Mr Minns told the Diss Express: “He was a legend.

“I really remember him for always making me laugh when I was younger.

“He never seemed to take himself too seriously and just wanted to entertain people.

“I have heard so many times about what a lovely man he was as well. Very sad.”