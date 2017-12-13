Have you seen Daisy? Hunt continues for stolen dog from Old Buckenham

The search continues for a dog stolen from her home in Old Buckenham last month.

Daisy, a four-year-old Golden Labrador, was taken by thieves driving a white van at about 2pm on November 21.

Daisy, a four-year-old Golden Labrador, was stolen from her home in Old Buckenham. Submitted picture.

Daisy’s owner, Philip Potter said he is offering a £1,000 reward for her safe return.

He added: “Everybody loves Daisy and we are devastated that she has been taken.

“She always sits at the garden gate and that’s where she was stolen from.”

Daisy is said to be a very friendly dog. She has a distinctive black spot under her right eye and on her nose.

If you have any information on Daisy, contact Mr Potter on 07789103077.