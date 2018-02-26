Hartismere High School pupil aims for Westminster

A budding politician is launching his campaign to join the UK Youth Parliament.

Finlay McPherson, 14, from Wortham, is hoping to represent young people in the Central and South Suffolk constituency, after the elections on March 9.

The Hartismere High School pupil applied to stand after reading about the Youth Parliament in the Diss Express.

He is one of two candidates and was chosen for his manifesto of: Making the internet safer for everyeone, lowering the voting age to 16, and improving mental health services and facilties.

“It a real opportunity to help make a change,” he said.