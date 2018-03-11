Harleston teen Ruby raises more than £1k for cancer charity

A Harleston teenager has raised more than 10 times her original goal after she braved the shave for charity.

Ruby Mccabe, 13, visited Studio 4 hairdressers in Diss last month to have her hair shaved to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Her fundraising has now generated £1,015, exceeding her original target of just £100.

Ruby said: “The money I have raised has been overhwheliming – it has been a surprise.

“I want to say thank you to eveybody who has donated for such a worthy cause.

“Cancer affects everybody in some way, so I think it’s something that people should raise money for.”

Ruby’s mum, Debbie, added: “What Ruby has achieved is brilliant and I am very proud of her.

“I have been bowled over by the support she has received – I can’t believe it.”

Ruby said she originally felt nervous for the shave, but received lots of messages of support from friends and family. By the time she had done the shave, the young fundraiser had raised about £800.

Donations are still being accepted for Ruby’s fundraising efforts.

To donate, go to fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/rubys-giving-page-6.