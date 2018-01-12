Harleston’s message of peace goes into orbit with helium balloon

A message of peace from Harleston made its way into orbit on January 8.

The message ascended to about 22 miles in a helium balloon launched from California under the Earth to Sky research programme.

The message came from Harleston’s 2017 community new year resolution to voice desires for peace.

The clipped wingtips of 1,000 origami cranes, bearing a hand-written message, also went into space after flying in the nave of St John’s and journeying to New York city. The project was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Harleston and District and by Harleston’s Future.