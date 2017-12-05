Harleston Information Plus receives ‘generous donation’ to help continue services

Harleston Information Plus, received a welcome funding boost from The Lodge of Marksman this week.

Andrew Klausner, the Lodge’s charity steward, presented a cheque for £750 to staff and volunteers.

By helping us to continue our work, Lodge members are making a big difference to the lives of local people Julie Helsby

Julie Helsby, Community Support Manager at Harleston Information Plus, said: “This is such a generous donation.

“By helping us to continue our work, Lodge members are making a big difference to the lives of local people.

“Around 200 people use our services each week. The charity is really struggling financially at the moment so we thank the Lodge for this help. Harleston Information Plus has 38 volunteers who provide services six day a week.”