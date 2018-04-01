Harleston GoGoHare proving a real labour of love for artist

The Harleston GoGoHare, which it is hoped will help attract hundreds of visitors to the town this summer, is nearing completion.

The 5ft 5inch-tall Moongazer Hare has been commissioned by Harleston’s Future, which hopes it will be part of the county’s largest mass participation event, GoGoHares.

GoGoHares follows on from the successful GoGo Gorillas campaigns in 2013 and GoGoDragons in 2015, which were centred on Norwich.

The events saw 50 dragon and 50 gorilla sculptures placed around the city as part of a campaign to raise money for Norfolk children’s charity, Break.

The GoGoDragons were viewed by more than 500,000 people over an 11-week period. GoGoHares has been expanded to include a further 18 sculptures, called Moongazer Hares, to be placed in other Norfolk locations, including market towns, the coast, at stately homes and in the countryside, between June 24 and September 8.

The Harleston Moongazer hare is being worked on by artist and jewellery maker, Scribbly Roo, from Alburgh, a member of the Harleston and Waveney Art Trail.

Scribbly Roo is the daughter of artist Jayne Wurr, a textile designer and mosaic artist, and Barry Leith, who animated original children’s series including The Wombles.

“I was very flattered to be asked to design the hare and pleased at the same time,” she said. “My mum and dad worked on a similar trail involving elephants in Norwich about 10 years ago and my sister, Emma, on a similar project in Bath. I was the only member of the family who hadn’t done one.

“I grew up in Harleston and, since I started working on the hare, it has become a real labour of love.”

Harleston’s Future has already raised £2,000 of the £5,000 needed to bring the hare to Harleston, but more funding is needed.

Businesses and individuals can donate to Harleston’s Hare at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GoGoCountyHare