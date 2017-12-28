Harleston-based Freemasons Lodge of Marksmen donate £1,120 to Norfolk Deaf Association

Freemasons of a south Norfolk-based lodge have donated more than £1,000 to the Norfolk Deaf Association (NDA).

The Harleston-based Freemasons’ Lodge of Marksmen donated £1,120 to NDA.

Norfolk Deaf Association volunteers in front of the mobile clinic minibus. Submitted picture.

The money was raised by members at their meetings, as well at clay pigeon shooting events and through personal donations.

Nigel Hood, past master of the lodge, said: “My mother has been a volunteer for NDA’s hearing support service for nine years, working on their mobile clinic at Harleston, Diss and Long Stratton, so I know how valuable this is to the community.

“Older people can find it difficult to maintain their hearing aids and this service is taken to towns and villages, so there is no need for the user to travel to Norwich for help.”

The NDA hearing support service’s volunteers offer home visits, as well as a minibus mobile clinic.

Volunteers are vital to the success of our service, and we were delighted to welcome nearly 40 volunteers to a thank you party in our Norwich head office on the Monday before Christmas Aliona Derrett

There are also nearly 100 community clinics; most of which are for residents at nursing homes and sheltered schemes, but some are open to the general public.

Aliona Derrett, chief executive of Norfolk Deaf Association, said: “Thank you so much to the Lodge of Marksmen for their kind donation, which will support the work of our hearing support service’s mobile clinic, which visits 27 towns and villages in the county.

“Volunteers are vital to the success of our service, and we were delighted to welcome nearly 40 volunteers to a thank you party in our Norwich head office on the Monday before Christmas.”

NDA volunteers look after hearing aids, replace tubes, fit ear moulds correctly, supply new batteries and provide advice on how to get the most out of hearing aids.

The Christmas party for the Norfolk Deaf Association. Submitted picture.

For mobile and community clinic timetables, or information about volunteering see www.norfolkdeaf.org.uk, or contact Norfolk Deaf Association by calling 1603 404440, or email hearingsupport@norfolkdeaf.org.uk.