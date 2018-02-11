Hapton-based horse sanctuary release short film on Amersham anniversary

A Norfolk-based horse charity has remembered one of its largest rescues 10 years on by releasing a new short film.

Redwings, with headquarters in Hapton, carried out the rescue of almost 100 horses, ponies and donkeys found living in horrific conditions at Spindle Farm, in Amersham, in 2008.

It was very moving to think back to the rescue, to recall the sight of these terribly ill and sad animals arriving at Redwings Lynn Cutress

The animals were discovered in varying states of emaciation, covered in lice and suffering from overgrown feet.

The carcasses of more than 30 horses and donkeys, who had succumbed to illness or injury before their plight was uncovered, laid around them.

In the months and years that followed, Redwings offered a safe forever home to 60 horses and donkeys from Spindle Farm, as well as six foals born to rescued mares.

Today, 58 are still enjoying their new lives at the sanctuary or in loving guardian homes as part of the charity’s rehoming programme.

The new short film tells the story of the Amersham survivors, with staff, who were there on the day, sharing memories.

Lynn Cutress, Redwings’ chief executive, said: “It was very moving to think back to the rescue, to recall the sight of these terribly ill and sad animals arriving at Redwings, and then to reflect on today when so many of them are enjoying wonderfully happy and healthy lives here at the sanctuary or in guardian homes.

“I’m always amazed by the efforts Redwings’ staff put into caring for our residents every day, but they deserve special thanks for how they managed to turn around the lives of our Amersham survivors. I hope this short film goes some way to showing the incredible care and love they’ve given these horses and donkeys over the last decade.”

Redwings, which is a charity funded by donations from the public, has launched a new fund to support the care of the Amersham survivors for the next 10 years.

To donate, text ‘AMSH10 £10’ to 70070 to donate £10, or call 01508 481000.