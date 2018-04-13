Gig in the Park: Appeal launched to find talented residents

Gig in the Park, a new summer festival, is looking for talented people to take part in Diss Has Got Talent.

Taking place on June 27 to 29, the festival’s segment will be a competition to find the most talented performer.

Organiser Geoffrey Dixon said: “We are inviting people under the age of 16 to send us a recording of their talent.

“Their submissions will be judged and finalists will be chosen to perform at Gig in the Park on the stage in front of the judges.

“The judges will be made up of festival organisers, musicians, and event promoters – all people who are involved in the entrainment business.

“The winner will win a prize which is relevant to what they perform.”

Gig in the Park is set to feature more than 40 live bands, DJs, circus performers, a children’s area, and more – all taking place in Diss Park.

Mr Dixon said that Diss had a lot of hidden talent.

“I think there is a lot of hidden talent everywhere and this is the opportunity to share that talent in Diss,” he added.

“We have already had a number of people register for the competition so far.

“This is something massively new for Diss. Events like this are really important for town centres as they help add to the social capital and fabric of area.

“There has been a lot of interest on social media and people seem to be really enthusiastic about it – we’ve had few negatives. It’s been really positive so far.”

To submit an entry, go online to www.gig-in-the-park.co.uk.