Generous shoppers in Diss help flautist pay for school trip

Generous shoppers in Diss have been helping a young flautist pay for a school trip.

Lorca Delgardo, 13, from Eye, has been playing his flute on Mere Street today to help pay for the trip to France, later this year.

Singing in the Rain, The Pink Panther and Fur Elise were in his repertoire

With a selection of music including Singing in the Rain, the theme from The Pink Panther, Fur Elise and Annie’s Song, the enterprising musician, collected around £40 in just one hour and 30 minutes, as generous shoppers all chipped in to help.

“The school had two trips, one to Spain and one to France,” said Lorca, who is a pupil at the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook, Ipswich.

“Spain was very expensive and even France was going to be a struggle for us, so I decided to raise as much as I could towards the cost.

“Mum is a single mum and so I wanted to take some of the pressure off for her.”

Lorca lives with his mum Sarah, and three sisters.

He has been playing the flute for two years and is already a Grade 4.

It’s the first time he has ever busked.

“I was quite nervous and it was also bit cold. But there are only two days of half-term left,” he said.

“Everyone has been very generous and I have also had lots of compliments about my playing,”

Grandad, Peter Barter, 78, a former dentist in the town, was on hand to help the youngster.

“I’m his manager for the day,” he said. “He has been very successful and there has been a very generous response from the good people of Diss.

Lorca will be back tomorrow, Friday.