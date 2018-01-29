Garboldisham villagers help Robbie with marathon charity effort to raise £3,000

A Garboldisham shop owner has given a ‘massive thank you’ to villagers who have helped him raise more than £2,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each).

Robbie Starling, along with wife Kelly, moved from Hertfordshire to the village four years ago.

Word quickly got out that I needed sponsors – and people have not needed too much encouragement and have been very generous Robbie Starling

After taking over the village shop and its pub, the Garboldisham Fox, he is getting ready to run the London Marathon for Each.

“The villagers have been incredibly generous towards my fundraising,” he said. “Garboldisham is a place renowned for its charity work and most people give whenever you mention Each.

“I have now broken my £2,000 target and am now looking to raise £3,000.”

Each helps care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, while also supporting their families.

Mr Starling decided to unite his passion for running with fundraising for the charity.

To help his fundraising, he has set up a JustGiving page, with sponsorship forms available from both the pub and shop.

“We have raised a lot of money for Each from the shop and, if anyone wants to advertise in the shop, we ask for a donation to the charity to do so,” said the 51-year-old.

“I loved the idea of running for the charity.

“Word quickly got out that I needed sponsors – and people have not needed too much encouragement and have been very generous.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has sponsored me.”

With the London Marathon only three months away, Robbie admits he has never run a full marathon before, but the fundraising has made him realise how much he missed running.

To donate to Robbie’s cause, visit the Garboldisham Shop or the Garboldisham Fox pub for a sponsorship form, or visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eachrobbiestarling.