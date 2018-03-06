Garboldisham runner Robbie races past his fundraising target

A runner from Garboldisham has raised his fundraising target after generous residents helped raise more than £4,000 for his cause.

Robbie Starling, who runs the Garboldisham Shop and Post Office and the Fox Inn, originally set out to raise £2,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (Each) by taking on this year’s London Marathon.

He said: “I was confident I would get the minimum amount, but I never dreamt that I would double that and some – it’s absolutely incredible.

“People’s generosity holds no bounds. We may even raise £5,000.”

Robbie is currently raising the money online through JustGiving, as well as in his store and pub.

“As a village, they are very generous people and they support lots of different charities,” he said.

“But I think Each is such a fantastic charity and the work it does really pulls people’s heart strings because it helps parents and their children.

“There are dark moments when you are on a run in the rain in the middle of nowhere, so knowing that you are running on behalf of people and a good cause makes all the difference.

“As my running distances get longer, I feel a lot more confident. I’m going to try to beat four hours at the London Marathon, but time will tell. It’s all coming into play and I just need to keep injury free.”

Each helps care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, while also supporting their families.

“To the people who have donated so far, I just can’t thank them enough,” added Robbie.

“They will be making such a difference to people’s lives and the support just makes the whole thing worthwhile.

“To anyone who is considering supporting my fundraising, don’t think about what I am doing, think about the charity – that is where the money is going.

q To donate to Robbie’s cause, visit the Garboldisham Shop or the Garboldisham Fox pub for a sponsorship form, or go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eachrobbiestarling.