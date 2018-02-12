Framlingham prep school to support hospice

A prep school has chosen East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each) as its new charity partner.

Framlingham College Prep School picked the charity following the success of its colour dash event in September.

The colour dash – in which pupils, family and friends ran between one and three laps around the school while getting covered in paint – raised just under £1,000 for Each and Tom’s Trust, which supports brain tumour research.

The prep school has now adopted Each as its official partner with the aim of raising £6,000 over the next 18 months through various fundraising events.

The school hopes the money will fund 40 sessions of music therapy.

“As Framlingham has such a wonderful music department, with so many wonderful music alumni, including Each ambassador Ed Sheeran, we hope to fund the music therapy sessions to help the children communicate or engage, which sometimes has never been possible before,” said Sally Thompson, head of pastoral Care.

Each cares for around 120 babies, children and young people in Suffolk and also supports their families, free of charge.

Following half-term, the school’s 280 pupils will each donate a toy or item they no longer want to Each’s charity shop in Framlingham to start the fundraising drive.

“I’m so excited to forge links with the school,” said Natasha Brame, community fundraiser for Each.