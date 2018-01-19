Forncett St Mary artist prepares to raise thousands for Each with artwork

The stroke of a pen and a swish of a paintbrush will be doing much more than creating artwork – as an artist is aiming to raise thousands for a good cause.

Gill Starkie, from Forncett St Mary, is using her artistic talents to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each) by painting a memorable picture every day in 2018.

She is inviting supporters to choose an image and a date they want to commemorate.

She will then paint the image in watercolours, on the chosen day, in return for a minimum donation of £20.

By the end of the year, she aims to produce a book full of thought-provoking pictures.

Gill said: “Making memories is a part of our everyday lives – we think nothing of it.

“However, that’s not always the case. Making memories is vital when time is short, and Each helps families make the most of their precious time together and create memories that last forever.”

Each cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across East Anglia, and supports their family members.

The cause relies on voluntary donations for the majority of its income.

Gill added: “I’m inspired by the beauty of the countryside and the coast. It’s a wonderful place to live and paint.

“This challenge was dreamt up after questioning what I was giving back to the local area.

“Losing a loved one is devastating. Looking back on their life and delighting in happy memories aids the bereavement process.

“However, losing a child who hasn’t had the time and opportunity to create happy memories must be totally heartbreaking. Each assists in creating memories, and that’s exactly what I do within a painting.”

Gill will personalise each image she paints this year by adding the supporter’s name and a short description of why they have chosen their date.

For more information, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gillstarkie365paintings .