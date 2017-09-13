Former Jonathan Creek actor among the cast as New Eye Theatre Company returns this weekend

Some well-known faces will tread the boards in North Suffolk on Sunday as the New Eye Theatre Company returns with two performed readings.

The brainchild of writer, director and former actor John Gleeson, it was launched in 2014 in a bid to re-establish a permanent professional theatre in the town.

And in it’s time, it has attracted some big names – including Helen Fraser, of Coronation Street and Bad Girls, Brian Hewlett, the voice of Neil Carter in the BBC radio soap The Archers, and Robert Goodale, of Foyle’s War, and Midsomer Murders.

On Sunday, September 17 at 7.30pm, two performed readings will be staged at Abbey Hall, Eye, raising funds for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices – Room 38 and Sheltered Pillows, both written by Gleeson.

Mr Gleeson said Room 38, featuring Jane Manning, Joanna Swan (Doctors), and Clare Nijhawan, starts as a comedy – but has a sudden twist. It follows three women at a reunion – before the arrival of a mysterious figure, played by Jak Quartermaine (Three Up, Two Down, ‘Allo ‘Allo).

Sheltered Pillows is set at a male orthopedic ward, and is a comedy that turns to a drama. It stars Andrew James Deane, Carol Gleeson, Simon Evans, and Quartermaine, Roy Sampson (Jonathan Creek, New Tricks, The Bill), and directed by Mark Burridge.

Mr Gleeson thanked Abbey Hall for their “generosity” in providing the venue for free, as well as the Queen’s Head pub in Eye, who have been helping with the fundraising effort.

For tickets, £10, call 01379 870316 or email gary@grasstudio.com