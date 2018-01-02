Flood alert on River Waveney after steady rainfall

A flood alert is now in force for the River Waveney in Diss.

The warning comes after steady rainfall over the last few days. River levels are high as watercourses continue to react to the recent rainfall.

The forecast is for a period of unsettled weather with scattered showers throughout the day.

The Environment Agency said it expects the river levels to recede through the day but remain responsive to further rainfall on the saturated catchment.

Property flooding due to high river levels is not expected, but there may be some issues with surface water flooding.

The service added it will continue to closely monitor levels and update this message as necessary.