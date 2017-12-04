Five-star tale author to sign books in Diss this weekend

A Cambridge author will visit Diss in December to sign copies of his latest book – which has garnered rave reviews on Amazon.

John Taylor’s I Will Find You graphically deals with the subject of child migration, following the journey of a three-year-old from Mepal, near Ely, in 1943, who is separated from his mother.

It takes him to Australia, in to Clontarf Boys Town, to the outback, in the bid to find his mother – who is also looking for him.

As his records were deliberately destroyed and his name changed, it becomes an almost impossible task.

He is eventually led back to Cambridge, Ely and the Fens.

Mr Taylor, who was born in Ely, said: “It is highly charged and emotional.”

Mr Taylor will be singing at Diss Publishing Bookshop, Mere Street, between 10.30am and 1pm on Saturday, December 9.

All 14 reviews on Amazon have rated the book five stars.

One reviewer said: “The research that has gone into producing Mr Taylor’s book is stupendous. I have previously read about the cruelty endured by child migrants, but these books barely touched the surface, whereas I Will Find You digs it all up in a mechanical shovel.”