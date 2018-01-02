Five crews tackle Rickinghall roof fire

Five fire crews dealt with a roof fire in a semi-detached house in Rickinghall on Sunday.

Suffolk Fire Service were called to the house in Church Meadow, on Hinderclay Road at about 8.40am after smoke was seen coming out of the roof.

Two fire crews from Diss and one each from Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth attended using hosereel jets to put out the fire and stop it spreading into the neighbouring property.

It was under control by 9.30am and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.