First few days of Park Radio have been a big success, says director

The director of the recently-launched Park Radio says the first few days of the station have been a success.

More than 130 people attended the launch party at the station’s studios in Diss Youth and Community Centre in Shelfanger Road, on Sunday.

People are turning away from other stations and sticking with us. That’s some achievement in just a few days Chris Moyse, director, Park Radio

Director Chris Moyse had the privilege of uttering the first words as a full-time station – and conceded he had to write a script for the historic moment – in a bid to avert a tear or two.

“I prepared my opening remarks, which I said just after noon on Sunday after the Sky News,” he told the Diss Express.

“I did script it – it probably prevented me from getting emotional.”

The station was awarded a five-year full-time FM licence by regulator Ofcom, and is on the air 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Listeners in Diss and Eye can tune in on 107.6 FM, and in Harleston on 105.2 FM.

Listeners can also tune in to the station online, or via a TuneIn radio app.

Mr Moyse, who presents Mid Morning Matters from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday, said initial feedback had been very good.

“We are absolutely delighted with the feedback we have received,” he said. “It is like we have never been away.

“People are turning away from other stations and sticking with us. That’s some achievement in just a few days.

“From my point of view, it is a dream that I have had personally for a long time, to get good quality local radio back. I think we know what works.

“We have a good team – we have got 40 guys doing various programmes throughout the week.

“It’s 24 hours a day and we can be all things to all people, and, for me, the community needs to engage.

“We are here, and we will only be as good as the community wants us to be, so they need to use us as their voice and get their point of view across.”

Work to bring Park Radio to the air full-time began eight years ago.

It completed four 28-day test broadcasts, the last in December 2012, and applied to Ofcom in early 2015 for a five-year full-time community radio licence.

Work began on the studio in September, with masts then installed in Diss and Harleston.

For more on Park Radio, head to its website at www.parkradio.co.uk, its Facebook page atwww.facebook.com/parkradiodiss, or on Twitter @ParkRadioDiss