Two fire crews tackled a fire at a house in Kerridge Way, Harleston, yesterday.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at about 6.40pm and crews from Harleston and Diss attended the blaze. The crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire.

A thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots and a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to dispurse the smoke.