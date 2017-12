A fire crew has extinguished a skip fire in Attleborough last night.

The crew, from Attleborough, attended the large refuse container on fire in Silver Street at 9.58pm. Timber inside the skip is thought to have been set alight. Hose reel jets were sed to extinguish the fire. A thermal image camera was also used to check for hotspots.

Police believe the fire may have been started deliberately. The fire crew left the scene at 10.15pm.