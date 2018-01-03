Federation of two Harleston schools would provide ‘exciting’ future for children as consultation launches

A consultation on the federation of two Harleston schools is underway.

Archbishop Sancroft High School and Harleston C of E VA Primary School hope to create an all-through school, operating across two sites – which governors believe will secure an “exciting” and “successful” future for all children from two years-old to 16.

Parents are now being encouraged to have their say – and can do so until February 2.

A statement on behalf of Steve Potter, chair of governors at Archbishop Sancroft, and Anne Epps, chair of governors at Harleston Primary School, said benefits included improving the operational effectiveness of both schools, boost standards of teaching and learning, and improved opportunities for staff, children and governors to interact, learn from each other, and share best practice.

If the proposal goes ahead, it will create the Harleston Federation of Church Schools on March 19.

To have your say, send your response in writing to ‘Clerk to the governing board’ via either school office. Letters should be clearly marked ‘Federation Consultation’ and sent in a sealed envelope.

Parents can find out more at a pair of information drop-in sessions, to be held at St Johns Church, in Broad Street, Harleston. They will run from 2pm to 2.45pm, and 6.30pm to 7.30pm, on January 23.

Richard Cranmer, headteacher at Archbishop Sancroft, added: “I hope people do come along with positive recognition of the proposal, and equally bring any questions. It is important we know how people are feeling and we can address these as part of our planning.”