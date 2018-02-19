Family pays tribute to man killed in North Lopham crash

The family of a man killed in a fatal collision in North Lopham have paid tribute to him.

It follows a collision around 6.40pm on Tuesday 30 January 2018 involving a VW Polo and a Landrover Freelander on Church Lane.

The driver of the Polo, 23-year-old Jamie Kelly, sadly died at the scene.

His family said: “Jamie was born in East Harling and went to the Primary School along with his elder brother Angus. He attended Old Buckenham High School and then studied at Wymondham High before completing a BSc (Hons) in Geography at Hull University.

“Six months ago he started working for Midwich in Diss. He was returning home that evening after a business meeting after he’d been recently promoted to a new position in the company.

“He would have turned 24 on the February 10.

“He was much loved and cherished by his parents Rod and Sheila along with his big brother, Angus.”