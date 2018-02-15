Family and friends organise search party to help find missing man

The family and friends of a missing Paul Moore are appealing for help to find him – and have offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.

Mr Moore, a father-of-four, who grew up in Diss, is a well-known character in the town.

He was last seen in the Nacton area of Ipswich on February 6 at around 4pm.

Police say the 44-year-old may have had a bloodied face and been wearing no top.

Extensive searches – supported by Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue teams in the Nacton area – have failed to find any trace.

Mr Moore moved to Kesgrave in 2002, but continued to keep in touch with his friends in Diss.

Niece Charlotte Meara, 28, from Stonham Aspal, brother Freddie Edwards, from Eye, and friend Lisa Sweeting, from Diss, are appealing for help to find him.

A search group is being arranged which will meet in Ipswich on Saturday, February 17, at 10am.

Mr Edwards, along with Mr Moore’s friend, Oathie Lee, have also offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to his return.

“We have been searching day and night since he went missing, following every lead we can, which has so far come to nothing,” said Charlotte, a nursery school assistant.

“He has gone missing before but this time it has just gone on for too long.

“It was his 44th birthday on Wednesday, which makes it all the more difficult, and unusual.

“We all just want him back.”

Mr Moore first trained as a butcher in Diss, before helping his brother in a scrap-metal business.

Friend Lisa Sweeting was among a group of people who joined an initial search in the Ipswich area.

Husband Anthony, is arranging the search party

“Anthony is his best friend from school and is beside himself with worry,” said Lisa.

The family have set up a Facebook page called Missing Paul Moore.

The search party will meet in the car park alongside Priory Park, off Nacton Road, Ipswich, at 10am.

See this week’s Diss Express for the full story, pictures and interviews.