Eye family ‘forever grateful’ to the East Anglian Air Ambulance

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has benefited from a massive donation following a charity ball in Eye in October.

A cheque of £3,800 was presented during a cake sale for the service outside The Handyman Store in November.

The Salters of Eye have helped raise thousands for the charity over the past five years after daughter, Ruby, put her hand through a glass door at her birthday party in 2012.

Mother Sally said: “We will be forever grateful to the East Anglian Air Ambulance. They did save her life – we owe them everything.

“Until we used them, we did not realise it was only funded by voluntary contributions, so we made it our little thing that we would do what we can for them.”