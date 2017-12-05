Eye care home to open doors and spread Christmas cheer on Friday

The residents at Hartismere Place in Eye will be spreading the festive feeling with a Christmas Fayre on Friday.

Running from 1pm to 5pm, the Care UK team at the home on Castleton Way will be opening its doors – and the community is invited.

Visitors will be able to start their Christmas shopping at a number of stalls, and enjoy festive treats including mince pies, mulled wine, and seasonal entertainment from the Jubilee Singers.

For more information on Hartismere Place, email angela.hodge@careuk.com