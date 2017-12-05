Search

Eye care home to open doors and spread Christmas cheer on Friday

Hartismere Place, Eye.
Hartismere Place, Eye.

The residents at Hartismere Place in Eye will be spreading the festive feeling with a Christmas Fayre on Friday.

Running from 1pm to 5pm, the Care UK team at the home on Castleton Way will be opening its doors – and the community is invited.

Visitors will be able to start their Christmas shopping at a number of stalls, and enjoy festive treats including mince pies, mulled wine, and seasonal entertainment from the Jubilee Singers.

For more information on Hartismere Place, email angela.hodge@careuk.com