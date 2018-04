Hartismere Place, in Eye, held celebrations for the Queen’s 92nd birthday yesterday.

The Care UK team held the free family-friendly event from 1pm to 4pm, featuring a royal-inspired party, which also celebrated Care Home Open Day, with a reception of fizz and canapés, a ‘posh frocks and hats’ dress code, and an afternoon watching the horse racing.

There was also afternoon tea and a screening of the Trooping the Colour and Royal-themed films.