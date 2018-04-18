Eye arts centre is hoping for a bright future

A community arts centre held an open day last weekend to showcase what is on offer and gather ideas.

The Bank, Eye, held the open day on Saturday with a programme of events of arts, crafts and music.

Run as a community interest company (CIC) since 2012, the venue, on Castle Street, had got into financial difficulties.

But after four new directors stepped up to the challenge last year, it is now seeking views on what people would like to see.

“We had a steady stream of people throughout the day, approaching 100, and everyone was busy, chatting, enjoying the activities, eating and drinking,” said Peter Brooke, one of the directors.

“The idea was to not only provide a range of arts, craft and music activities but to gather views about what people would like see here.

“With spring and summer coming up and judging from the response of those who came along, The Bank has a very exciting future.”

Then new directors, Peter Brooke, Simon Hooton, Ursula Halton and Penny MacSheehy, who took over its management in July, 2017.

In February, this year, an auction of contributed art work was held, assisted by TW Gaze auctioneers, which enabled the directors to pay off debts which had prevented it from trading.

It still needs to raise enough each month to cover costs. Originally run as a music venue, The Bank now hosts activities including language, pottery and art classes, as well as regular music events and exhibitions. It is also open for tea and coffee during the day.

Mr Brooke added: “On Saturday, we had everything from taster Italian classes to play reading, music lessons and an introduction to flamenco music.

“Our aim is to provide a building and environment for people to enjoy, learn and appreciate the arts.”

For more information on the venue and events, visit: www.thebankeye.org.

People can add their views in the website section called Your Ideas.