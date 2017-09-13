Exhibit explores the past of Diss

The recently renovated Corn Hall in Diss’s Heritage Triangle has opened an exhibition exploring the town’s past and present.

The Built to Last exhibit focuses on how historic buildings in Diss have been captured in photographs by different generations.

Visitors can compare old photos of people and places with Lucy Kayne’s recreations using the original locations and today’s residents.

It will also explore the relationship between people and buildings and find how buildings outlive us to remain doorways to the past.

Justine Moss, arts and heritage outreach officer, said: “We wanted the exhibition to be fun as well as reflecting the heritage of the area. I think we have done that – the public response to the exhibition has been great.”

The free exhibition runs until October 4.