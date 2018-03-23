Ewe won’t baa-lieve rare Framlingham arrival

The arrival of two sets of lamb quadruplets has stunned staff at a family attraction in Framlingham.

A quadruplet is a rare event, with the two sets arriving within a week of one another at Easton Farm Park.

Manager Jordan Bailey said: “We had a busy day with plenty of visitors and loads of people around.

“The first ewe gave birth to what we thought were twins, but then carried on.

“We had to call over a couple more colleagues to help out.

“It was fantastic to see them all well and the same size.”

The second quadruplet was born two days later.

Fiona Sidall, owner of the farm, said: “Mornings are now very hectic on the farm with 49 lambs, eight piglets, eight kids and a calf with lots more on the way – including a Suffolk Punch, which we hope will be delivered soon.”