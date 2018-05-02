Equine expert starts new role at Feedmark in Harleston

q Have you got a story you would like featured on this page? Are you about to start a new business? Has your company won an award? Perhaps you are expanding? If so, email editorial@dissexpress.co.uk or call 01379 658019 and we’ll do the rest.

With a lifelong passion for horses, Emily Smith has joined the company having been involved in the industry since childhood.

I’m delighted to be joining an expert team of nutritional advisors Emily Smith

She has owned, trained and competed with numerous horses in both dressage and three-day eventing in Canada, the United States, Germany and England.

Speaking about her appointment, she said: “I’m delighted to be joining an expert team of nutritional advisors at Feedmark.

“With my animal science background, equine knowledge and experience and passion for horse nutrition, health and welfare, my interests lie in improving understanding of equine nutrition and management.”

A specialist in animal nutrition for the last 13 years, Emily attained Pony Club HA and A-levels, later qualifying as an equestrian instructor while in Canada.

She will be heading up Feedmark’s nutritional advisors at the family-owned business.

The team is available seven days a week to provide science-based advice.

Chris Townsend, managing director of Feedmark, said: “We’re thrilled to have Emily on board and look forward to her furthering our offering in nutritional advice and continuing our development of science-based supplements.

“She adds real strength to our team and we look forward to Emily helping us ensure we continue to provide outstanding service to all our customers as the new season of competing kicks off.”