Norfolk police and fire crews united to recover a vehicle on fire on the A11 in Attleborough this morning,

Emergency services received reports concerning the vehicle at about 7.40am.

One fire crew from Attleborough and one from Wymondham attended the fire on the A11 southbound. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. The vehicle is believed to be a car.

Police closed one lane of the A11 for the fire service and it was reopened at 9.20am.