Diss High School pupils set fundraising record

Sixth formers are celebrating a record-breaking week at Diss High School.

The enterprising pupils raised a huge £6,600 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and Home-Start.

Sixth form committee members presented cheques for £3,300 each to the two charities at a special assembly last week.

It followed a week of fund-raising activities between December 1 and 8.

“This was a record-breaking year and I am so proud of everyone in our school community who gave both their time and money to help our two chosen charities continue their excellent work,” said Richard Budds, director of sixth form.

The two charities were chosen in September by the sixth form committee.

During the autumn term events were planned and each of the ten sixth form tutor groups organised at least one event.

The week began with a successful disco, followed by a sponsored 22-mile walk by Mr Budds and two fellow teachers, from the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices offices in Norwich to Diss, which raised £1,700.

There was also a sponsored fun run, organised for younger pupils, and an auction, which raised £1,400.

Throughout the week, pupils wore fancy dress and held other events including a version of Take Me Out, a staff karaoke, cake stalls, fairground-style prize stalls, including name-the-teddy, a pool tournament, a quiz night, car washing and a Battle of the Bands on the final night for Years 7 to 13.