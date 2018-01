A 21-year-old man has walked away unharmed after his Ford Fiesta flipped onto its roof in East Harling last night.

The police and fire service attended the road traffic collision on Market Street at 10.41pm.

The driver was arrested by police after a roadside drugs test. Norfolk Fire and Rescue made the vehicle and area safe, leaving at 11pm.

The 21-year-old has been released under investigation.