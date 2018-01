A drink driver who was three times over the limit has been disqualified from driving.

The driver was caught by police on the night of December 22 on the A140 in Dickleburgh. South Norfolk Police said the driver struggled to stand upright when he was removed from his car.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court, the driver pleaded guilty and was disqualified from driving for 18 months and has to pay fines totalling £415.