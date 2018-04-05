Diss Traders lead charge for plastic-free status

Five traders in Diss are hoping to win plastic-free status for Norfolk House Yard.

Fredricks Fine Foods, The Natural Food Store, The Sweetie Shop and Claire’s Sugarcraft, Amandines and Skincense have all pledged to remove single use plastic containers and move towards recyclable or reusable packaging.

All the shops currently only stock paper carrier bags and wrap products in paper where possible.

If successful, they could be awarded plastic-free status from Cornwall-based organisation Surfers Against Sewage.

Suzanne Breeze, of the Natural Food Store, said: “Many customers have been asking for plastic-free products and we’ve noticed a push for more ethical choices.

“We will soon be offering our environmental Ecover products as a refill service, so customers can bring bottles back and have them refilled”.

The traders say most customers have already made the move towards carrying their own baskets or reusable carrier bags.

The Natural Food Store says it has a long-standing commitment to reducing unnecessary waste, to thinking sustainably and sourcing goods ethically and locally.

Claire’s Sweetie Shop offers customers the chance to purchase loose sweets in paper bags or to bring in their own bags, with chocolates available by the bag or in cardboard gift boxes.

Fredricks Fine Foods has recently offered customers a discount if they bring their containers back for refilling or they can have their food packaged in compostable containers.

Juliette Atkinson, from Fredricks, said customers are “excited and interested” in the idea of reusing existing packaging where possible.

Fredricks also offers customers the chance to have food cooked in their own dishes for dinner parties.

Since 2012, Amandines, a vegetarian restaurant, has strived to make everything in-house, sourcing food locally and organically where possible.

Both Fredricks Fine Foods and the Natural Food Store sell loose fruit and vegetables to help to cut down on how far food has to travel.

Customers can put their courgettes or tomatoes into their own bags without the need for extra carriers.

The traders hope their move will encourage other businesses and organisations to consider plastic-free status for the town.