Diss Town Mayor’s ball set to raise money for two charities

Residents are invited to a charity ball at Diss Corn Hall in aid of two charities.

The event on Saturday, March 24, will be hosted by town mayor Trevor Wenman.

The money raised by the event will go to Cllr Wenman’s two chosen charities, the mental health charity Mind, and Tearfund, a UK-based Christian relief and development agency working for more than 50 countries.

Cllr Wenman said: “With the Corn Hall now functioning, it seemed like the obvious location to hold the ball.

“I have chosen two charities that are a bit further a field, but help those who people can easier forget about. Mental health can be quite lonely.

“I am looking forward to the ball, and I welcome anyone who fancies it to come along – the more the merrier.”

Guests to the ball will enjoy a champagne reception and the opportunity to have a professional photo taken by Photo Elite.

Anglia Catering, will be serving a three-course meal in the main hall, followed by tea and coffee.

Mike Sarson, of TWGaze, is taking to the stage to hold a charity auction with prizes donated by local business – including a round of golf at Diss Golf Club, an hour guitar or ekuele tuition at Diss Music School, a £60 Go Ape voucher, pilates session and more.

A table can be reserved for up to 12 guests.

Tickets are available to purchase from the Diss Town Council offices for £50 per person.

For more information, call 01379643848 or email towncouncil@diss.gov.uk.