Diss Town Council and Heritage Triangle Trust object to retail units plan at Morrisons

Diss Town Council and the Heritage Triangle Trust have both objected to a proposal to build four mixed-use retail units in the Morrisons car park.

The national supermarket lodged the planning application to South Norfolk Council in October – but as many as 62 car parking spaces could be lost to make way for the new buildings.

Morrisons claim the proposal – which also includes a tyre service area and small retail pod – would provide “overall benefits” to the local community.

Diss Town Council object to the proposal on a number of levels. Concerns range from the loss of the car parking spaces, a “detrimental impact” to the Heritage Triangle, and further traffic issues on the A1066.

The authority claims a car parking survey, undertaken in 2015 in Mere Street, found Morrisons was the most popular place to park in the town.

A statement on behalf of the town council commenting on the plan said: “In conclusion, Diss Town Council considers the proposed retail units will be detrimental to the town centre economy, that the design quality is poor, that the tyre and car wash service areas will negatively impact on the access to the riverside walk and the ecology and future enjoyment of the River Waveney.

“Diss Town Council would welcome the opportunity to get all relevant parties relating to this south of Park Road area around the table to discuss the issues and options for its future development in the best interests of the town and wider community as part of the Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan.”

And the Heritage Triangle Trust has also commented, recommending refusal on the planning application.

The trust claims the application is incomplete, without daily surveys of existing car park use at the supermarket, and the car washing and tyre units could adversely impact on the future of the River Waveney walkway and riverine park.

It adds: “Eliminating 62 car parking spaces, irrespective of the extra parking needed for the new shops, would be a major loss of function and amenity.

“The design treatment of the units is unacceptably low and they are unrelated to their surroundings.”

So far, the application has only attracted four public comments – all of them against the plan.

The planning application, reference 2017/2515, can be viewed online and commented upon at the South Norfolk Council planning portal at info.south-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications

n What do you think? Do you think losing up to 62 spaces is too many? Or do you believe further facilities will be a good addition?

