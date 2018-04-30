Diss to award its highest honour tomorrow

A former serviceman will tomorrow be awarded the highest civic honour a town council can give.

Sergeant Duncan Slater will be granted honorary freedom of the town at this year’s annual town meeting, which will be held at the United Reformed Church in Mere Street, starting at 6pm.

Honorary freedom of Diss has only been awarded once before, to the Royal Anglian Regiment in 2012, in recognition of the regiment’s close ties to the town and its service in Afghanistan.

In 2009, Sgt Slater, from Scole, suffered life changing injuries when the armoured vehicle he was travelling in was struck by a roadside bomb in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, where he served with the RAF regiment

He has since completed the London marathon, become the first double amputee to reach the South Pole and finish the gruelling Marathon de Sables in the Sahara desert.

Sgt Slater is also an ambassador for the charity Walking With The Wounded, which helps and supports veterans reintegrate back into society and find sustainable employment.

Diss mayor Trevor Wenman said of the landmark occasion: “It will be a joy to mark the end of a very eventful year for the town council by giving this unique award to a unique individual.”

The annual meeting will also give residents an opportunity to learn what the town, district and county councils have achieved over the past year, and raise any concerns or issues.