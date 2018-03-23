Diss schoolchildren are a class act, says new lollipop lady

A new lollipop lady in Diss has described the town’s schoolchildren as a class act.

Debbie Kilkenny, 54, said that, ever since taking up the role in Skelton Road, she has been inundated with messages of support from youngsters.

“Diss children are so polite,” said Debbie.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect, as they haven’t been used to a lollipop lady for years. Instead, they would cross with their mums and dads on different sections of the road.

“I have one designated spot and they always say ‘Good morning, Miss Kilkenny’, or ‘Thank you, Miss Kilkenny’.

“When I first got the job, they all congratulated me. It’s been great so far.”

Mrs Kilkenny took up her role on March 12.

She helps children across the road to Diss Junior and Diss Infants schools, where she also works as a senior supervisor.

The schools have more than 200 pupils between them and she helps around 60 children cross the road twice a day.

Mrs Kilkenny is also proud to be helping out in Skelton Road, where she was born and grew up.

“I even help some high school pupils across, but some, being a bit older, cross a little further down the road.”

Mrs Kilkenny is one of two lollipop ladies in the town, with a second working in Frenze Road.

Her appointment by South Norfolk Council has been welcomed by parents, who, in the past, had campaigned for a new lollipop lady.

She has grandchildren at all three schools.