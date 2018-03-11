Diss public urged to help beat anti-social crime

The inspector in charge of policing in Diss has urged the public to get in touch if they see any signs of anti-social behaviour.

The call comes from Inspector Jason Selvarajah after the local force used a section 34 order – giving police the power to instruct offenders to leave an area within 48 hours – for the first time in the town in February.

It was then followed by further powers including a community protection warning and a community protection notice, which further enforce powers in law.

It followed complaints about anti-social behaviour in on the centre of Mere Street, and led to the imprisonment of a woman on a number of charges and the arrest of a man, who is now being given housing support in Norwich.

However, Inspector Selvarajah said police were only able to make the enforcements by collating data from the public, and working closely with its operational partnership team in Long Stratton.

“Uniformed and plain clothes officers regularly patrol the town in order to prevent and detect offences,” said Inspector Selvarajah.

“After the town council first raised concerns about issues in Mere Street, it was only after a period of engagement with people and traders that issues, such as anti-social behaviour, drinking in the street and sleeping in doorways, were reported to us.

“There are certain matters we can deal with, but things like homelessness or busking, for instance, are not a crime.

“Calls about anti-social behaviour rose from 12 to 23 in a month giving us the basis to act on statements and evidence.

“As a result, the matter was dealt with, within two weeks. I would urge the public to call us about any anti-social issues.”

Diss, Harleston and Long Stratton is made up of 40 parishes, which is policed by 35 officers.

To contact Norfolk Police, call 101.