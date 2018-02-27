Diss offers mini ski breaks - from Siberia

Surely ski breaks don’t come better than this. Italy? Switzerland? France? Canada?

No, while East Anglia has been in the grip of a Siberian snowstorm, Lewis Painter, 46, found the perfect place to take to the slopes for a mini ski break - on the gentle inclines of Diss.

Mr Painter, who lives in the town, treated his daughter Amelie, 10, and her best friend, also called Amelie, 10, to rides down the hill behind the Mere, while others around towed each other in tabogans.

“It’s the first time I have skied in Diss for five years,” said Mr Painter, a window cleaner. “I was skiing in Italy last week and really all Diss needs now, is a ski lifts.”